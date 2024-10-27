PNP prohibits consumption of liquor in workplaces

MANILA, Philippines — Consuming liquor or any intoxicating drinks within the workplace of the Philippine National Police (PNP) is now prohibited, according to a memorandum issued on October 21 by the agency’s Chief of Directorial Staff.

“All offices/units are directed to strictly enforce the prohibition of drinking any kind of intoxicating liquor within the workplace (i.e offices, premises, or worksites, including training venues, places visited for field work assignment, and related situations),” the memorandum read.

Police officers were previously allowed “happy hour” and “beer busting” as a way to “unwind, foster camaraderie, and strengthen working relationships.”

However, the memorandum also said that the directive was instituted to prevent unfortunate instances such as endangering lives from these activities.

“[A]ll PNP personnel are reminded to always conduct and present themselves responsibly and professionally, in accordance with RA [Republic Act] No. 6713 and the PNP Ethical Doctrine,” the memorandum added.

RA No. 6713 provides the code of conduct and ethical standards for public officials and employees.

Further, the personnel who will violate the order and their Chief of Office/Unit Commander may be held liable.

