Midnight fire in densely populated Basak San Nicolas leaves 810 homeless

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram, Paul Lauro October 27,2024 - 09:46 AM

A fire broke out at Sitio Isla Alegre in Brgy. Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, around midnight on Sunday, Oct. 27, resulting in damage worth P3 million and affecting about 130 houses and displacing 270 families. The fire, which reached a 3rd alarm status, was brought under control by 2:06 a.m. and declared out by 3:25 a.m. No injuries or fatalities were reported. | Photo from Kasikas sa Mabolo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A massive fire broke out in a densely populated area in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, on Sunday, October 27, destroying over 100 houses and causing over P3 million worth of property damage.

The fire caused extensive damage to residential properties, displacing at least 810 individuals, according to the Cebu City Fire Office.

At 12:18 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire alarm raised in Sitio Isla Alegre, Barangay Basak San Nicolas.

Due to the density of houses and the presence of light materials, the fire quickly spread, prompting fire investigators to raise it to the first alarm by 12:26 a.m.

It escalated to the second alarm by 12:40 a.m. However, an hour later, the flames had yet to be controlled, forcing firefighters to raise the alarm to the third level by 1:41 a.m.

Over 40 fire trucks responded to the scene to help extinguish the blaze.

Roughly two hours after the fire alarm was raised, firefighters finally had the flames under control at 2:06 a.m.

By 3:25 a.m., approximately four hours later, they declared the fire out, meaning it had been fully extinguished.

Despite the scale of the fire, fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Fire investigators estimated the damage at P3 million, with the fire affecting an area of at least 2,000 square meters.

A total of 130 houses were damaged, with 125 completely burned and five partially damaged. The fire also displaced 270 families, totaling 810 individuals.

Based on initial investigations, the fire originated in the house owned by Erlinda Suerte. Investigations are still ongoing to determine the cause of the fire. /clorenciana

