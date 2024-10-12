Early morning fire in Mambaling leaves over 100 displaced, causes P1.5M in losses

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | October 12,2024 - 08:55 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The residents of Sitio Camanse San Roque, Brgy. Mambaling in Cebu City were woken up by a fire on early Saturday morning, October 12.

It took firefighters around two hours to put the fire out while the residents immediately evacuated from the area.

A report from the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) revealed that the blaze started at around 3:38 a.m.

Fire officials raised it to the second alarm at 4:03 a.m., a few minutes after they arrived in the affected area.

The fire was put under control at 4:54 a.m. and was officially declared out at 5:17 a.m.

According to authorities, one person identified as 40-year-old Arnel Ernani suffered burn wounds on his back and arm due to the incident.

Moreover, a total of 15 establishments were affected by the fire that started in the house owned by a certain Lourdes Stella.

Among those affected, 12 houses were completely burned while 3 were partially damaged. The cost of the damages was estimated to be at P1,500,000.

The fire victims have now been transferred to an evacuation area.

As of this writing, personnel of the Cebu City Social Welfare Development Office (CSWD) has listed more than 100 affected individuals.

Meanwhile, fire officials are currently investigating the cause of the early morning fire in the barangay. /clorenciana

