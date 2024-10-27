Sister of Norj Guro vows legal action against cyberbullies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The sister of Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) world atomweight champion Norj Guro has taken a stand against the wave of cyberbullying directed at the athlete following her recent match in Mexico.

In a moving Facebook post, Princess Diamond Banua Guro expressed deep hurt over social media comments that ridiculed her sister’s appearance after her October 12 bout against Camilla Zamorano in Hermosillo, Mexico for the World Boxing Council (WBC) International atomweight.

The match, which was a hard-fought contest for the World Boxing Council (WBC) International atomweight title, ended in a unanimous decision favoring Zamorano.

DECORATED CHAMPION

Although Guro lost, her career remained outstanding. Guro is the more decorated fighter with numerous titles, including the WIBA world atomweight title and the former WBC Silver atomweight champion.

However, despite her remarkable accomplishments, the internet’s immature nature turned toward the personal, with vile comments that went beyond the realm of sports.

The 34-year-old Guro who regularly trains in Cebu with veteran coach Brix Flores has a record of 13 wins with nine losses, one draw and four knockouts. In her Facebook post, Princess Diamond revealed how deeply these online attacks have affected her and her family. She pointed out her sister’s strength and determination not just a boxer, but as a wife and a mother of two who also endured countless challenges outside the ring.

“This is about my sister, Norj Guro, and the photo/videos of her and her opponent, Camilla Zamorano from Mexico, that are circulating online,” she wrote. “I just want to defend my sister, Norj Guro, the Filipina boxer in the picture, and kindly ask everyone to stop making comments like, ‘Tanginang mukha yan parang Nanay ni Whamoscruz,’ and ‘Wala pang laban pero bogbog sarado na ang mukha.’”

She went on to question the intent behind the comments.

“I know that sometimes people joke around, but at what point does it become bullying? My sister is not just a boxer – she’s a professional athlete, a daughter, a sister, a wife, and a mother to two daughters. The one you are bullying is a multi-international titleholder who has trained hard and sacrificed so much to reach her achievements.”

TRAGIC PAST

Princess Diamond expressed dismay at seeing even professionals, including teachers and lawyers, joining in the mockery, reminding readers that every athlete has a story, a struggle, and a family.

Norj Guro’s story, she explained, is especially inspiring. In 2022, Guro suffered the loss of her son before one of her most important fights. To honor his memory, she stitched a patch of her son’s initials, “JCJ,” onto her trunks, carrying him with her in each battle.

That year, she went on to win the WBC Silver atomweight title against British boxer Denise Castle by unanimous decision in Dubai, UAE.

In response to the disrespectful comments, Princess Diamond vows legal action and has asked those who came across similar posts to take a screenshot and send it to her.

