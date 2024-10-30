More passengers expected to flock Cebu ports for Kalag-kalag 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Port officials here are gearing up for an increase in the volume of passengers who will be passsing through various ports here for the upcoming long weekend.

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) will be implementing Oplan Biyaheng Ayos for Undas beginning Thursday, October 31 as they anticipate a larger influx of travelers.

In a statement, CPA general manager Francisco Comendador III said they are anticipating a significant increase in passenger traffic.

“CPA alongside Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and other government instrumentalities will implement a comprehensive set of measures designed to enhance security and streamline operations across all ports in Cebu,” said Comendador.

The CPA’s top official also urged passengers to book their tickets in advance, adding that Cebu ports will be enforcing a ‘No ticket, no ID, no entry policy’.

“(We will allow) only those with valid tickets and identification to enter the port area at least two hours prior to departure,” he explained.

This measure was also meant to prevent overcrowding in passenger terminals as well as scalpers from taking advantage of the peak travel season.

“Malasakit Help Desks (MHDs) and first-aid stations will also be installed in passenger terminals to address any passenger concerns or emergencies that may arise,” Comendador said.

Last year’s Kalag-Kalag, the CPA recorded around 500,000 passengers that passed through Cebu’s major ports.

