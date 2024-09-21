Beloved: NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s unconventional bridal fair

Imagine a bridal fair that doesn’t just showcase wedding essentials but transforms the concept entirely. This weekend, NUSTAR Resort Cebu is set to redefine how couples envision their big day with its inaugural bridal and celebrations fair, aptly named “Beloved.”

Doors open at 10 AM on September 21 and 22. For inquiries, visit NUSTAR’s website or contact us at (032) 888-8282. Experience the future of bridal fairs—experience “Beloved.” Mark your calendars and prepare to be amazed!

This event, to be held at the Grand Ballroom of the NUSTAR Convention Center and presented by Fili Hotel, promises an extraordinary and contemporary experience unlike any other.

A Contemporary and Extraordinary Celebration

NUSTAR’s “Beloved” isn’t your typical bridal fair. It’s a groundbreaking event designed to cater to modern-day couples who have a mind of their own and are creatively inspired and involved in making their dream wedding come to life.

Bonneville Almendras, NUSTAR’s Senior Manager for Brand Marketing Entertainment, shares, “We wanted to do something extraordinary and contemporary. Because when you see the ballroom tomorrow, the expectation is not the usual. We didn’t want to dictate the bride with what they want because modern-day brides have their own concepts.”

Indeed, the venue will be anything but ordinary. Instead of dictating a fixed theme, it will be an open canvas on which brides-to-be can visualize their dream weddings.

“The look and feel of the entire ballroom will be like a bridal expo. It’s not the usual as we dictate to the bride that this is how we will decorate the ballroom,” says Almendras. “It will be an empty canvas so our brides-to-be can put in all the simple details they want. We are very excited to show you that tomorrow.”

Expert Presentation

The two-day event, from September 21 to 22, 2024, is packed with activities that promise to inspire and guide. Over 90 leading suppliers will be present, including stylists, event coordinators, jewelers, florists, hair and makeup studios, and more.

The fair starts with lectures from prominent event management personalities Mary Grace Khu and Rita Neri, offering invaluable insights on transforming wedding dreams into reality.

Exclusive Fashion Show

One of the highlights of “Beloved” is an exclusive fashion show by Francis Libiran, one of the country’s premier designers. Taking place at 6 PM on Saturday, September 21, Libiran’s show, “Covenant for the Beloved,” will feature his glamorous bridal collection, providing endless inspiration for brides-to-be.

Culinary Showcase

For food enthusiasts, the fair offers a treat. Soon-to-wed couples can sample tasting portions of special banquet menus created by Executive Chef Martin Rebolledo and Executive Pastry Chef Mac Macatangay. These tasting sessions, scheduled for 2 PM on September 22, also include presentations on effective menu planning and selection, ensuring every element of the big day is masterfully curated.

Grand Finale

The event concludes with a premier showcase of formal wear designed for weddings and life’s milestones. This grand finale is a testament to the region’s rich fashion heritage, featuring ensembles from ten renowned Cebu designers. Designers like Philip Rodriguez, Protacio Empaces, Jun Escario, and others will present couture pieces that blend tradition with modern elegance.

Witness “Beloved”

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to be part of something genuinely innovative. Whether you’re a bride-to-be, an event planner, or someone looking to plan a significant celebration, “Beloved” at NUSTAR Resort Cebu offers the inspiration, resources, and connections you need to make your event unforgettable.

Doors open at 10 AM on September 21 and 22. For inquiries, visit NUSTAR’s website or contact us at (032) 888-8282. Experience the future of bridal fairs—experience “Beloved.” Mark your calendars and prepare to be amazed!