Three men arrested in Cebu City drug den raid, P74,800 worth of shabu seized

By: Emmariel Ares - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 24,2024 - 12:25 PM

Three men, including an alleged drug den maintainer, were apprehended during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City on Wednesday afternoon, October 23.

Three men, including an alleged drug den maintainer, were apprehended during a buy bust operation in Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City on Wednesday afternoon, October 23. | PDEA-7 Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Law enforcers raided a suspected drug den located in Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City on Wednesday afternoon, October 23, and apprehended a total of three drug suspects.

The buy-bust operation was conducted by personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cebu Provincial Office and Labangon Police Station.

At around 1:45 p.m., they dismantled the alleged drug den and arrested its alleged maintainer identified as 49-year-old Joseph  Gonzaga, who is jobless.

Also nabbed were two alleged visitors of the drug den: James D. Odto, 22, a habal-habal driver/tattoo artist; and Rhohxzl C. Ricaña, 30, also a habal-habal driver.

All the arrested suspects were residents of the barangay, according to a report from PDEA-7.

Operatives seized during the drug bust five packs of suspected shabu weighing around 11 grams and various drug paraphernalia.

The confiscated pieces of drug evidence, which will be subjected to chemical analysis, had a standard drug price of P74,800.

PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Alcantara revealed that information about the suspect’s illegal activities came from a confidential informant.

With the informant’s tip, operatives conducted a case buildup for one week and found that Gonzaga typically disposes of 10-25 grams of illegal drugs per week.

The three arrested suspects are now in the custody of authorities pending for the filing of drug charges against them, according to PDEA-7. /clorenciana 

