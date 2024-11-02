Reported deaths due to Kristine reach 146 – NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — The number of reported deaths due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine climbed to 146, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Saturday.

In its 8 a.m. situational report, the NDRRMC said 20 deaths were validated and Region 5 logged the highest tally with 15 validated deaths.

The agency also said 19 persons were reported missing and 91 people were reported injured.

The NDRRMC reported that Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Typhoon Leon affected 8,534,215 individuals or 2,179,856 families. Region 5 had the most number of affected individuals at 3,027,690.

A total of 178,747 houses were reported damaged in the following areas:

Region 1

Region 2

Region 3

Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon)

Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan),

Region 5

Region 6

Region 7

Region 9

Region 10

Region 11

Region 12

CARAGA

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Cordillera Administrative Region

Last Thursday, the Department of Agriculture said the sector sustained P4.85 billion in damage because of Kristine. Damage in rice crops was at 85 percent or P4.12 billion.

