Japan grants P12M aid for student, youth projects in Tarlac, Cebu

The Japanese government will be funding the construction of several buildings in Tarlac province and Cebu City to be used by students and youth.

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya on Thursday signed two grant contracts under his embassy’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) worth $223,997 (P12.8 million).

According to the Japanese embassy in Manila, a school building worth P4.5 million for the Maungib Elementary School in Pura, Tarlac, will be constructed.

This is meant to replace the main classroom building that suffers severe termite damage to its structure, including columns, ceiling, and trusses above the ceiling, posing a significant risk of collapse.

“Through the GGP, [local government] Pura will construct a one-story six-classroom building and comfort rooms that will provide a safer and more conducive learning environment for the students and teachers,” the embassy said in a statement.

Community Center

For the second project, the embassy will also provide P8.3 million to the Bidlisiw Foundation Inc. to construct a community center for children and youth in Cebu City.

Bidlisiw has been operating in a 40-year-old facility providing psychological care, health education, and vocational training to low-income families living in Cebu and Mandaue City, particularly children, adolescents, and their family members who are vulnerable or victims of sex- or drug-related crimes.

Most of their programs are also being conducted in rented spaces in restaurants and other commercial establishments.

“In such an environment, it is difficult for the Foundation to adequately protect the privacy of participants and to reach out to more children and young people,” the embassy said.

“Japan believes that these projects will strengthen the friendship between Japan and the Philippines and contribute to sustaining strategic partnerships between the two countries,” the statement concluded.

