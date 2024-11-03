Batanes: 4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Itbayat
MANILA, Philippines — Itbayat in Batanes was rocked by a magnitude 4.4 earthquake on Saturday afternoon, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
Phivolcs, in its earthquake bulletin, said that west of Itbayat in Batanes was where the tremor occurred at 2:27 p.m.
It was tectonic in nature and had a shallow depth of one kilometer.
Phivolcs is expecting no damage or aftershock after the quake.
Additionally, no data on reported intensities in other areas has been made available at this time.
Meanwhile, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Mabini town in Davao de Oro on Saturday morning.
