Holidays in Nov. and Dec. declared for 13 cities, towns

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has issued proclamations declaring local holidays for November and December in 13 cities and towns.

The declaration of special non-working days was contained in Proclamations 711, 712, 713, 714, 715, 716, 717, 718, 719, 720, and 721 signed by the President on Oct. 22 and Proclamations 725 and 726 inked on Oct. 28.

Proclamation 711 declares a holiday in the City of Valenzuela on Nov. 12 to celebrate its 401st founding anniversary.

READ MORE:

LIST: 2025 holidays in the Philippines

Nov. 4 declared national day of mourning for Kristine’s victims

Proclamation 712 also declares a holiday in the province of Oriental Mindoro on Nov. 15 for its 74th founding anniversary.

Proclamation 713 was issued to declare a special non-working in the city of Palayan, Nueva Ecija on Nov. 22 to allow its residents to join the annual festival of thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest. Another holiday was declared in the same town on Dec. 5 through Proclamation 714 to celebrate its 59th founding anniversary.

A special non-working day was also declared in the municipalities of Itogon and Tublay in Benguet province on Nov. 22 to celebrate the two towns’ respective founding anniversaries, based on Proclamations 715 and 716.

Under Proclamation 717, a holiday was declared in Benguet province to mark its 124th founding anniversary.

Proclamation 718, meanwhile, was issued to declare a holiday in Maragusan, Davao de Oro on Nov. 25 to mark the celebration of the Araw ng Maragusan.

A similar declaration was made for Dasmariñas City, Cavite on Nov. 26 through Proclamation 719 to celebrate its founding anniversary.

Marcos also declared Nov. 28 a special non-working day in Sarangani province through Proclamation 720 for its 32nd founding anniversary and the 22nd MunaTo Festival.

According to Proclamation 721, Nov. 28 is a special non-working day in Piñan, Zamboanga del Norte to celebrate its 73rd founding anniversary.

Nov. 8 was also declared a special non-working day in Tanay, Rizal to allow its residents to enjoy the 14th Hane Festival, according to Proclamation 725.

Proclamation 726 declares Nov. 15 a special non-working day in Borongan, Eastern Samar to honor the 154th anniversary of Eugenio Daza.

Born in Borongan, Eastern Samar on Nov. 15, 1870, Daza was the overall commander of the revolutionary forces in the province during the Philippine war against the United States and represented the third district of Damar in the Philippine Assembly from 1907 to 1909. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP