Rising star Azi Acosta joins Derek Ramsay as the newest face of WinZir

WinZir, one of the Philippines’ leading online gaming platforms, is thrilled to announce the signing of Azi Acosta, VivaMax’s rising star, as its newest brand ambassador. Azi, joining the ranks of actor and sports enthusiast Derek Ramsay, brings a fresh and dynamic energy to the WinZir family as its “Lucky Charm.” The partnership was officially sealed on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at an exclusive event in Makati City.

Having Azi along with Derek strengthens our ability to connect with diverse audiences and expand our presence in the Philippine online gaming scene. MARYDEL JABONERO COO SANDBOX ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

Present at the signing were key figures from both WinZir and Viva, including Marydel Jabonero, COO of Sandbox Entertainment Corp (WinZir’s parent company), Jacqueline Amistoso, Marketing Manager of WinZir, and Pebbles Posadas, VP Sales for Viva.

“Azi Acosta joining our team as the newest face of WinZir is an exciting development for our brand. Her energy, passion, and relatability perfectly align with what WinZir stands for,” said Marydel Jabonero, COO of Sandbox Entertainment Corp. “Having Azi along with Derek strengthens our ability to connect with diverse audiences and expand our presence in the Philippine online gaming scene.”

WinZir has long established itself as a trusted and innovative gaming platform in the Philippines. With a strong focus on responsible gaming, seamless user experience, and an extensive variety of games—including live casino, sportsbook, e-bingo, and slots—WinZir continues to set the bar for online entertainment.

“I’m excited to officially join WinZir as their newest ambassador and stand alongside Derek Ramsay, who has already been doing amazing work with the brand,” Azi shared. “WinZir is all about bringing fun, excitement, and a sense of community to its users, and I can’t wait to be a part of sharing that experience.”

This partnership will see Azi Acosta and Derek Ramsay collaborating in a series of marketing campaigns, events, and social media engagements, aimed at further enhancing WinZir’s presence and fostering its community of players. With Azi joining the WinZir family, the platform is set to continue its mission to provide premium online gaming experiences and promote responsible gaming practices.

For those interested in staying updated on Azi and Derek’s activities with WinZir, follow WinZir’s official social media channels for upcoming events, promotions, and more.