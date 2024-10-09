A one-of-a-kind retail experience is taking shape at Mandani Bay

A new wave of retail hits Cebu soon – The Boardwalk and The Shops at Mandani Bay will be opening this early 2025!

The Boardwalk and The Shops, together with the development’s thoughtfully-ordered retail and lifestyle spaces, are made for the pursuit of the finer things, allowing residents and visitors to fulfill the Mandani Bay tagline “Live Your Passion” – for creativity, culture, adventure and water.

The Boardwalk at Mandani Bay like the rest of the master-planned community is patterned from global waterfront projects which excellently complements the modern urban lifestyle. Very much anticipated by Cebu, the 500-meter waterfront boulevard is ideal for exercise, lounging around and dining.

The Shops presents enviable opportunities to enjoy delectable food, fine wine or coffee with a noteworthy mix of distinctive mainstream and crowd-puller restaurants and cafes. It also wows with an impressive tenant mix supporting everyday convenience – grocery, services, and health and wellness outlets.

On September 26, 2024, HTLand, Inc., joint venture developer of the landmark neighborhood, welcomed tenants at a contract-signing ceremony held at the Mandani Bay Show Gallery.

This first batch of tenants represents excellent options for the decidedly discriminating. In dining alone, foodies are looking forward to two specialty restaurants: the homegrown The Creative Cuisine Group’s Etta’s, currently growing a loyal following for its homestyle chic and tasty eclectic Filipino cuisine, and Yukga Premium Aged Meat Korean BBQ, known for scrumptious meals, high-quality grilled meat, and a vast selection of side dishes.

The buzz is as well around The Fat Chair, the go-to shop for exceptional and bespoke furniture, Motiv8 Wellness Center, a premium fitness studio offering Pilates-based fitness programs, and Chill Laundry and Café, which has been serving residents for the past few months. To top it all, the Metro Retail Stores Group will also be introducing a new a flagship premium supermarket concept with international brands.

Centrally located within Mandaue City’s urban district, Mandani Bay offers the unrivalled advantage of scenic views of the Mactan Channel, hillsides and cityscapes. The activation of retail and lifestyle spaces pushes the experience card even higher, towards achieving Mandani Bay’s vision of transforming Cebu into a world-class lifestyle hub.