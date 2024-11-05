‘Marce’ intensifies into a typhoon

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Senior Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | November 05,2024 - 10:28 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Marce (international name: Yinxing) has intensified into a typhoon, the state weather bureau announced.

In its 10 a.m. advisory on Tuesday, November 5, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that Marce has become a typhoon.

The typhoon has maximum sustained winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts reaching up to 150 kph.

It is moving west-northwestward at a speed of 30 kph.

Pagasa last located Marce’s eye 640 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora.

The state weather bureau earlier projected Marce would intensify into a typhoon. It has also raised storm signal No. 1 in various parts of Luzon.

For now, Marce is not expected to directly impact Cebu and the Central Visayas, according to Pagasa’s Mactan station.

However, the region may experience occasional rain showers due to localized thunderstorms. /with reports from Niña Mae Oliverio

