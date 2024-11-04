CESAFI: Panthers eye back-to-back wins vs. unbeaten Cheetahs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers aim to secure back-to-back wins as they square off with the unbeaten Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, November 5, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Panthers enter the game on a high note after an impressive 84-79 come-from-behind victory against the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs on October 29.

This win improved their season record to 2-3, placing them in a tie with the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the CESAFI team standings.

READ: CESAFI: Clutch Neon Chavez leads USPF Panthers to epic comeback win over CRMC

Winning streak

USPF faces a formidable opponent in the streaking Cheetahs, who are 3-0 and eager to extend their winning streak.

However, Benedicto College hasn’t played in 22 days, which may impact their rhythm as they return to the court.

READ: Baby Panthers manhandle Baby Warriors, now 4-3 in HS division

Following their matchup with USPF, the Cheetahs have a quick turnaround as they prepare to take on the defending champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, on Thursday, November 7.

Head coach Allan Cabatingan will look to veteran point guard Neon Chavez to lead the Panthers, fresh off his pivotal performance in the comeback win against CRMC.

READ: Cesafi: Cheetahs overpower Fighting Maroons, continue win streak

Additional contributions are expected from Peter John Peteros, Jasper Lumingkit, John Ta-ala, and John Miguel Maglasang, as USPF aims to hand the Cheetahs their first defeat of the season.

Undefeated record

For the Cheetahs, head coach BJ Murillo will rely on key players Denrick Orgong, Kenneth Babalcon, Junil Bulan, Serge Gabines, and Jesli Dela Cruz to maintain their undefeated record.

Tip-off for the highly anticipated showdown is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

The Cheetahs were supposedly scheduled to face the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters last October 24, but the game was rescheduled to a later date due to the bad weather caused by Severe Tropical Storm “Kristine.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Benedicto College’s high school team, the Baby Cheetahs, will aim for their second win in the CESAFI season as they face the CIT-U Junior Wildcats at 5:15 p.m.

The Baby Cheetahs look to close out their debut season on a high note and improve their record in the final stretch.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP