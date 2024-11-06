CIT-U Wildcats edge closer to final four spot in CESAFI

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats further improved their chances of making it to the Final Four in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament after clinching their fifth win on Tuesday night against the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs, 72-64, at the Cebu Coliseum.

This victory improved the Junior Wildcats’ record to 5-3, temporarily placing them in the sixth spot in the tightly contested high school division standings.

With only three games left in the elimination round, CIT-U is intensifying its campaign to secure the coveted No. 4 slot in the Final Four.

The remaining schedule presents a mix of challenges and opportunities for them as they are set to face the defending champions, SHS-AdC, on November 9 in what promises to be a pivotal game that could significantly impact their Final Four bid.

READ: CESAFI: CIT-U Wildcats pull off another upset in win over USJ-R

They will then meet the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers on November 17, followed by the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves on November 21—two matchups that are seen as highly winnable given their impressive performance this season.

A 2-1 record in these final games could potentially place CIT-U in a competitive position to challenge the current No. 4 team, Cebu Eastern College (CEC), as well as the third-seeded University of Cebu (UC), both holding 6-2 records.

CEC and UC are set for a crucial clash on November 26, which could further complicate the standings and open an opportunity for CIT-U to advance if they capitalize on their remaining games.

Meanwhile, the No. 5 UV Baby Lancers, with a 6-2 record, hold a relatively favorable schedule, with four games remaining against DBTC on November 7, USPF on November 9, BC, and CRMC.

If the Baby Lancers can secure wins across these matchups, they could end up in the No. 3 spot in the Final Four, pushing CIT-U to intensify its final push to overtake either UC or CEC for the last playoff slot.

Meanwhile, the Baby Cheetahs are officially wrapping up their debut season in CESAFI with their 1-8 record, with only one game remaining this month.

In the game against BC, CIT-U was led by team captain Kieff Russel Suarez, who nearly recorded a double-double with 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Jan Eirrone Jordan added 10 points, while Ryko John Batuigas contributed nine points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

On the other hand, Benedicto’s Joseph Carl Demaclid was the standout performer, scoring a game-high 26 points. John Joseph Salvador and Cruzdel Tonacao chipped in with 13 points each in a losing effort.

CIT-U’s dominance was evident throughout the game, as they led by as much as 23 points (38-15) in the first half. The Junior Wildcats excelled in several key areas, including second-chance points (23-14), points off turnovers (26-14), and bench scoring (28-15), all of which contributed to their commanding victory. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP