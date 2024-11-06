Garcia calls for more council nominees; Pesquera insists on Mikel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia might support Lawyer Mikel Rama’s nomination to the Cebu City Council but questioned the fairness of nominating solely from the Barug party.

Garcia said he would want a broader representation that would also consider candidates from other parties, including his own party, Kugi Uswag Sugbo (Kusug), and Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

“He is qualified, wa gyud koy problema ana (I have no problem with that). I will suggest that we also nominate one from the BO-PK party and also one from the Kusug party. Kay para (Because for it) to be fair,” he said in a recent press conference.

READ MORE:

Mikel Rama nominated for vacant Cebu City Council seat

Rama dismisses son’s council nomination: ‘We’re not opportunists’

Comelec: Registered voters for 2025 elections now over 68.6 million

“Nganong ato ra mang hatagan ang usa ka partido og higayon? Hatagan nato ang uban pod,” Garcia added.

(Why would we only give the opportunity to our party? We should also give others the opportunity also.)

He suggested former councilors Dave Tumulak, currently Barangay Captain of Basak Pardo, and Lawyer Joey Daluz from Kusug as potential nominees.

“Kung pwede si Mikel Rama nga wala pay experience, kani na ba kahang duha?” he said.

(If Mikel Rama is okay, who still has no experience, then how much more for this other two.)

He also mentioned former Councilor Engineer Eugenio “Jun” Gabuya from BO-PK as a potential candidate.

However, Majority Floor Leader Jocelyn Pesquera dismissed the need for additional nominations.

“That’s his [Garcia’s] opinion, but only one nominee has been selected: Attorney Mikel Rama,” Pesquera said in a text message on Wednesday, November 6.

Meanwhile, dismissed Mayor Michael Rama, father of Mikel, made it clear he would want his son to earn any council seat independently.

“I want him to run and win, not because of my name,” he said.

He clarified that he did not influence the nomination.

“We are not opportunists,” he added.

Mikel, who filed his Certificate of Candidacy for the 2025 City Council race earlier this month, responded to the nomination simply, saying, “We will cross the bridge if there’s a bridge.”

Despite Michael Rama’s reservations, several council members expressed support for Mikel’s nomination.

Council Minority Leader Nestor Archival noted that the council, led by the majority floor leader, supports Mikel and trusts in his abilities, especially given his legal background, which Archival believes would benefit council discussions.

Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos, another opposition member, also conveyed her support for Mikel’s nomination.

Mikel’s nomination was presented by Councilor Philip Zafra on October 23, following recent leadership changes in Cebu City.

Raymond Alvin Garcia assumed office after Councilor Donaldo Hontiveros took on the role of vice mayor on October 11. This came after Michael Rama was dismissed by the Ombudsman due to nepotism charges, a decision that removed him from office and banned him from future government service.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP