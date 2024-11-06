cdn mobile

Marcos congratulates Trump, expresses eagerness to strengthen PH-US ties

By: Luisa Cabato - Inquirer.net | November 06,2024 - 09:57 PM

trump

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulated Donald Trump on his likely victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential elections and expressed his eagerness to collaborate with the re-elected president.

In his message on Wednesday, Marcos expressed eagerness to work with Trump on a variety of issues that interest both the Philippines and the US.

“President Trump has won, and the American people triumphed, and I congratulate them for their victory in an exercise  which showed the world the strength of American values,” Marcos said.

“We look forward to working with President Trump on a wide range of issues that will yield mutual benefits to two nations with deep ties, shared beliefs, common vision, and a long history of working together,” he added.

Marcos further said: “I am hopeful that this unshakeable alliance, tested in war and peace, will be a force of good that will blaze a path of prosperity and amity in the region and on both sides of the Pacific.”

Additionally, he affirmed the Philippines full commitment to its “durable partnership” with the US, as it is founded on “freedom and democracy” that the both countries share.

“I have personally met President Trump as a young man, so I know that his robust leadership will result in a better future for all of us. Congratulations, President Trump!,” Marcos concluded.

In an Agence France-Presse report dated November 6, it said that Trump already claimed victory and pledged to “heal” the US, as results place him on the brink of defeating Kamala Harris in the presidential post.

TAGS: Donald Trump, President Bongbong Marcos
