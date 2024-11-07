Online child exploitation: LGUs urged to pass laws vs these acts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is urging local government units (LGUs) nationwide to adopt ordinances aimed at combating online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC) and the distribution of child sexual abuse materials (CSAEM).

The DILG issued memorandum circular No. 2024-140 on September 24, 2024, urging LGUs to implement comprehensive local ordinances. These ordinances should not only align with national anti-OSAEC laws but also cater to the unique needs of their communities.

The DILG’s circular provides a model ordinance that LGUs can customize, focusing on two critical components: the creation of community-based prevention programs and the establishment of support systems for survivors’ rehabilitation and reintegration.

READ MORE:

At least 17,600 children suffered violence and abuse in 2023, says PNP

Intensify efforts against child abuse – Cebu City dad

Over 900,00 websites showing online child abuse blocked in 2023 — CWC

Mother nabbed for ‘sexually exploiting’ 8-year-old daughter online

By providing a framework, the DILG seeks to empower LGUs to take more proactive and localized actions in tackling child exploitation issues.

“This Circular is being issued to further provide LGUs with guidelines on the enactment of a comprehensive ordinance to address OSAEC and CSAEM in the community,” the DILG said.

Proactive steps in Cebu

In Cebu, Councilor James Cuenco has taken proactive steps to address these issues. On February 7, Cuenco penned a resolution urging Cebu City’s 80 barangays, through the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC), to reconvene the Barangay Council for the Protection of Children (BCPC) as per City Ordinance 2163.

The ordinance also established the Cebu City Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking-Online Exploitation and Abuse of Children.

The approved resolution came in response to the rising concern over OSAEC cases in Cebu. On February 2, a 31-year-old mother was arrested for allegedly selling explicit images and videos of her 8-year-old daughter to foreign customers online.

The city has also experienced a notable increase in OSAEC cases, with incidents reported in Barangays Luz, Suba, and Tisa over the past year but apprehensions were not made due to the lack of coordination among concerned agencies.

Situational analyses

In the new memorandum, the DILG urged local government units to conduct situational analyses to understand the distinct challenges in their areas and to consult with relevant bodies, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), to ensure the ordinances effectively meet the needs of their communities.

By grounding the ordinance in local realities, LGUs can create more impactful and sustainable solutions against OSAEC and CSAEM.

Further, the DILG has highlighted the role of local governments in implementing supportive child-focused initiatives.

This includes strengthening existing protection councils, such as the Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC) and Local Committees on Anti-Trafficking and Violence Against Women and Children (LCAT-VAWC), to help mitigate risks to children from online exploitation.

Child abuse cases

In 2023, the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) reported at least 17,600 child abuse cases in the country, with the majority violating Republic Act 7610, and the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Of these, more than 1,000 cases involved online sexual abuse or exploitation.

The DILG has pledged to support LGUs in implementing child protection programs and ordinances by providing technical expertise through its National Barangay Operations Office (NBOO) and regional field offices.

Additionally, the department plans to integrate child protection metrics into local governance audits, such as the Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit (CFLGA), to ensure these ordinances are effectively enforced.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP