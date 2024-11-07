Cebu City: Embalmer, minor helper nabbed for stealing wires

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An embalmer and his 16-year-old helper were apprehended after they were caught allegedly stealing 88 meters of cable wires from a bulk water supply company in Cebu City on the early morning of Wednesday, November 6.

The suspect, who remained detained at the Mambaling Police Station as of this writing, was identified as Jonathan Jade Cabreros.

READ MORE:

Cebu City: 9 bars of chocolate send former convict back to jail

‘Scatter’ forces man to steal cash from tile store in Mandaue

How small businesses can recover from break-ins and theft

Cabreros, 30, is from Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City. He makes a living as an embalmer.

He was arrested at around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday together his 16-year-old helper, who is also from Cebu City.

Both individuals are accused of stealing two pieces of cable wires that are 50 square meters long and worth a total of P252,000 from a bulk water supply company with an office at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Cabreros and the boy allegedly used a van of the funeral parlor where the embalmer worked to bring the cables they took out of the compound at the SRP.

Before they could make their escape, however, they were intercepted by two security guards at the establishment.

The guards conducted a citizen’s arrest and turned the two individuals to the Mambaling police at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old boy would be turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, where he will be subjected to an assessment to determine the necessary consequences for his actions.

Meanwhile, Cabreros remains to be detained at the custodial facility of the Mambaling Police Station. The suspects would likely be facing charges of theft.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP