Priest arrested after alleged hit-and-run hurts 3 in Santa Fe, Cebu

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | November 08,2024 - 11:51 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A priest will be spending some time in jail after he allegedly caused a traffic accident in Santa Fe town in northern Cebu and sped away instead of helping the victims on Thursday evening, November 7.

Three individuals were injured and rushed to the hospital due to the hit-and-run incident, which occurred around 7:30 p.m.

The arrested suspect was identified as 45-year-old Rhanmar Ragmac Singuran from Brgy. Argawanon, San Remigio, Cebu.

Singuran is a priest at a parish in Bantayan town.

According to police, Singuran was driving his car toward Bantayan on the day of the accident.

Traveling in the same direction were two motorcycles. One of them was driven by Bill Maicor Seared Salino, 24, a resident of Brgy. Suba in Bantayan.

On the other motorcycle was the driver, Anthony Pacinio, 45, with his 21-year-old daughter, Mary, as a passenger.

The two motorcycles were ahead of Singuran on the provincial road when he allegedly rammed into them from behind.

Due to the impact, the victims were thrown from their motorcycles and landed hard on the pavement, sustaining injuries.

However, instead of stopping to help, the priest continued on his way to Bantayan.

Fortunately, a motorist encountered Singuran’s car on the road and noticed blood and damage on the front of his vehicle. Suspicious, the motorist took note of the vehicle’s plate number.

When the concerned citizen reached the accident scene and saw the crowd surrounding the victims, they immediately reported it to the police.

While the victims were taken to the hospital, the police launched a hot-pursuit operation against Singuran.

At around 8:20 p.m., they spotted his vehicle at a plaza in Bantayan and promptly arrested him. Although he appeared confused, Singuran did not resist arrest.

According to Santa Fe police, Singuran claimed he hadn’t noticed hitting anyone on the road, which was why he didn’t stop.

The investigation revealed that Singuran was speeding at the time and may have been distracted while driving in the accident-prone area.

A colleague of the priest informed police that he had been under considerable stress recently, which might have affected his driving.

Singuran had reportedly been receiving negative comments online from a person complaining that his mass services ended too quickly.

Despite initial speculation that Singuran might have been under the influence of alcohol, police clarified that he was sober and showed no signs of intoxication.

As of this writing, the victims are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

Salino’s relatives have agreed to settle with the suspect after he promised financial assistance for their hospital fees, according to police.

The Pacinio family, on the other hand, has expressed their determination to file a complaint against the driver.

Charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple injuries and property damage are being prepared against Singuran, who remains detained at the Santa Fe Municipal Police Station detention cell. /clorenciana

