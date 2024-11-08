Marce weakens as it crosses Ilocos Norte, Pagasa says

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Marce (international name: Yinxing) continued to weaken as it moved through Ilocos Norte early Friday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa reported that Marce was last located over the coastal waters of Pasuquin, moving west-northwest at 10 km/h.

Marce was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kph and gustiness of up to 215 kph.

Marce first made landfall at Sta. Ana, Cagayan, at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, and then at the coast of northwestern Cagayan on Thursday evening.

Pagasa said Marce “will continue moving generally westward and exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) region this [Friday] afternoon or evening.”

Despite Typhoon Marce’s weakening, the state weather agency hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) in different areas of Luzon, as follows:

TCWS No. 4

Ilocos Norte

Northernmost portion of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao)

Northern portion of Abra (Danglas, Lagayan, Tineg)

Northwestern portion of Apayao (Calanasan)

Northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes)

TCWS No. 3

Southern and western portion of Babuyan Islands (Fuga Is., Dalupiri Is., Calayan Is., Camiguin Is.)

Northern and western portions of Cagayan (Piat, Santo Niño, Rizal, Aparri, Lasam, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Allacapan, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros)

Rest of Apayao

Central portion of Abra (Lacub, San Juan, La Paz, Bangued, Langiden, San Quintin, Pidigan, Malibcong, Peñarrubia, Bucay, Licuan-Baay, Langailang, Dolores, Tayum, Sallapadan, San Isidro)

Northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Santo Domingo, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Bantay, San Ildefonso, City of Vigan, Caoayan, Santa, Narvacan, Nagbukel, Magsingal, San Juan)

TCWS No. 2

Southern portion of Batanes (Mahatao, Uyugan, Basco, Ivana, Sabtang)

Rest of Babuyan Islands

Rest of mainland Cagayan

Northern and western portions of Isabela (San Pablo, Santa Maria, Tumauini, Maconacon, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Mallig, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, San Manuel, San Mateo, Cabatuan)

Rest of Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Northern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso, Lista, Aguinaldo, Mayoyao, Banaue, Hungduan)

Northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan)

Rest of Ilocos Sur

Northern portion of La Union (Sudipen, Bangar, Balaoan, Luna, Santol, Bacnotan)

TCWS No. 1

Rest of Batanes

Rest of La Union

Pangasinan

Rest of Ifugao

Rest of Benguet

Rest of Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan)

Northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria)

Pagasa likewise raised a storm surge warning over low-lying or coastal communities of:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

It noted that a storm surge is possible in these provinces in the next 48 hours due to Marce.

Pagasa also said a gale warning is up over the seaboards of Northern Luzon because “very rough, high, or very high seas” are anticipated on the region’s coasts.

