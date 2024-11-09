Nica: LPA develops into tropical depression 

The low pressure area spotted inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has developed into a tropical depression as of 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

The tropical depression will be named Nica.

Nica is currently east of southern Luzon.

(This is a developing story. Bookmark this page to get latest updates on #NicaPH)

This weather disturbance entered the PAR early Saturday.

READ MORE:

Another LPA enters PAR, has high chance of developing into tropical depression

LIST: Philippine Typhoon Names for 2024

It was among two LPAs monitored by the weather bureau.

The other LPA (11c) was located 2,885 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao as of 3 a.m. It was still outside the PAR.

DOST-PAGASA Weather Specialist Daniel James Villamil earlier said that the LPA had a high chance of developing into a Tropical Depression within the next 12 hours.

At around 8 a.m, Pagasa released an update, confirming that the LPA has developed into tropical depression Nica.

Pagasa is set to release details of Nica in its 11 am bulletin.

Refresh this page to get the updates on Nica.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP