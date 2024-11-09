Regional drug target arrested in P170K Bohol buy-bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities arrested a 40-year-old man listed on the PDEA-PNP Regional Target List during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Bool, Tagbilaran City, Bohol, on Friday evening, November 8.

Following a week of surveillance, law enforcers conducted the anti-illegal drug operation at around 7:29 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Ronald C. Taer, 40, from Barangay Bonbon, Loay, Bohol, was apprehended by operatives from the PDEA Bohol Provincial Office, in coordination with the PNP Bohol Maritime Police, Bohol Police Provincial Intelligence Unit, Bohol Police Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, and Tagbilaran City Police Station.

READ: Bohol buy-bust: Man, who used boarding house as drug den, nabbed

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), Taer is a high-value individual listed as a regional drug personality. His arrest was the culmination of a case buildup indicating that he regularly distributed about 25 grams of illegal drugs each week.

Seized during the operation were five packs of suspected shabu weighing approximately 25 grams, with an estimated market value of ₱170,000. Operatives also recovered a mobile phone from the suspect.

Taer remains in police custody as authorities prepare to file charges for the sale and possession of illegal drugs. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP