Cebu’s Ligas, Villamor bring home new insights from WBO convention

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu was well-represented at the recently concluded 37th World Boxing Organization (WBO) Convention held in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Two of Cebu’s most respected boxing personalities, international boxing judge Edward Ligas and trainer/matchmaker Edito Villamor, participated in the event.

Representing both the Philippines and Cebu’s thriving boxing community, Ligas and Villamor joined an esteemed gathering of boxing officials, champions, and personalities during the five-day convention.

This year’s convention was a pivotal event, introducing new ideas, regulations, and trends in boxing that Ligas and Villamor are eager to bring back to their local circles.

“Attending conventions like these is always inspiring. You get to interact with ring officials and meet top boxers from around the world. It was a truly enriching experience,” shared Ligas.

Among the high-profile attendees were outgoing WBO President Francisco “Paco” Valcárcel, World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaimán, boxing icon Terence Crawford, and Top Rank promoter Bob Arum.

The event also marked the introduction of Gustavo Olivieri as the new WBO President, succeeding Valcárcel, who is stepping down after decades of influential leadership.

For Ligas, the highlight of the convention was the ABC Judges Seminar and Examinations, which are crucial in honing the skills and competencies of international boxing judges. Ligas, who attended his 12th WBO convention, emphasized the importance of such training in enhancing the credibility and professionalism of Cebu’s local ring officials.

“The ABC Judges Seminar and examinations are crucial. They sharpen your skills and boost confidence, which is invaluable for Cebu’s boxing officials, especially with the increasing number of local boxing events,” Ligas explained.

Ligas also had the opportunity to watch an exciting WBO NABO flyweight title fight in Humacao, where Filipino boxer Jayson Mama competed but ultimately lost to Puerto Rican contender Juan Carlos Camacho. Observing Puerto Rico’s passionate support for boxing, Ligas expressed hope that Cebu, with support from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), might one day host similar high-profile events.

Reconnecting, building new bridges

For Villamor, attending his third WBO convention provided a unique opportunity to reconnect with long-time acquaintances in the global boxing network.

Representing PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, Villamor saw the event as a chance to strengthen relationships formed during the era of ALA Boxing, which he hopes will further elevate Filipino boxing on the international stage.

“It was great to reconnect with old friends in boxing. Renewing these connections is essential for elevating our local boxing community,” Villamor noted.

Villamor also served as one of the cornermen during Mama’s fight. Reflecting on his convention experience, he highlighted the importance of learning updated boxing rules, scoring guidelines, and expanding the matchmaking network—knowledge he believes will be crucial for future events under PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, which is quickly gaining prominence in the local boxing scene.

“The convention taught me so much about boxing rules, especially in scoring and matchmaking. Expanding our connections with officials, referees, promoters, and matchmakers is crucial for growing our local boxing community,” he shared.

Also in attendance were Cebuano referee and judge Rey Caitom Jr., WBO Asia Pacific Vice President Leon Panoncillo Jr., international referee Danrex Tapdasan, and other Filipino boxing officials, all proudly representing the Philippines on the world stage. /clorenciana

