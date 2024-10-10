Bohol buy-bust: Man, who used boarding house as drug den, nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The caretaker of a boarding house in Barangay Poblacion III in Tagbilaran City, Bohol province was arrested on Tuesday evening, October 8, for allegedly operating a drug den inside his own room.

Law enforcers arrested 42-year-old Mark Joseph Geniston, who is tagged as an alleged drug den maintainer, during a buy bust operation.

Geniston was hired as the caretaker of a boarding house owned by his aunt, according to a report from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Operatives discovered that he was allegedly operating a drug den inside his own room at the boarding house.

After receiving a tip from a confidential informant, authorities conducted a buy-bust operation at around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

Geniston was apprehended along with two alleged drug den visitors identified as Arnold Jansen Fabiosa, 38, a caregiver; and and Brendon Oncog, 19, a truck boy/ helper.

Authorities confiscated from the suspects seven packs of suspected shabu weighing around 15 grams with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P102,000.

In addition, they also confiscated three mobile phones and various drug paraphernalia during the buy-bust.

PDEA-7 Spokesperson Leia Alcantara said that Geniston typically disposes from 5 to 10 grams of illegal drugs per week.

Law enforcers conducted a case buildup for one week before the operation, she added.

As of this writing, all three arrested suspects were in the custody of authorities while drug charges were being readied against them.

