Cataraja stunned by removal from WBO rankings, considers retirement

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano boxing prospect Kevin Jake “KJ” Cataraja of the ZIP Sanman Boxing Team is reeling after his unexpected removal from the latest World Boxing Organization (WBO) junior bantamweight rankings.

Once positioned as the No. 1 contender in the 115-pound division, Cataraja was on the brink of a world title shot against reigning champion Kosei Tanaka of Japan.

However, the recent WBO rankings release came as a shock to the 28-year-old, who found his name missing entirely from the top 15. Instead, he was replaced by former world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez as the No. 1 contender.

Despite suffering a narrow split-decision loss to Mexico’s Kenbun Torres in a 10-round non-title bout last August 24, Cataraja was unprepared for such a drastic fall.

“I expected to drop a few places, maybe down to 12th at worst,” Cataraja said in an interview with CDN Digital.

“But to be completely removed from the rankings is something I never anticipated.”

The Cebuano boxer expressed his frustration, particularly when comparing his situation to fellow Filipino boxer Reymart Gaballo, who maintained his ranking after suffering a knockout loss to Torres.

“Gaballo got knocked out by Torres, yet he only dropped to 12th. How is it that I’m out of the rankings altogether after a split-decision loss?” Cataraja questioned.

This unexpected setback has led Cataraja to openly contemplate retirement.

The former WBO International champion revealed that he may step away from the sport to explore career opportunities related to his degree in criminology.

“I’m seriously considering taking a break from boxing,” Cataraja reflected. “I think it’s time to focus on what I studied for. Who knows, maybe I’ll find a better opportunity in a different field.”

Should he walk away from the sport, Cataraja’s exit would be a significant loss for Philippine boxing. With a record of 17 wins (13 by knockout) and only one defeat, he remains one of the most talented prospects in the country. He is also known for being a sought-after sparring partner for world champions, including Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

Not WBO’s Fault

For his part, WBO official and international judge Edward Ligas shared his perspective, suggesting that Cataraja’s removal was directly tied to his management’s decision to take on Torres.

According to Ligas, fighting the Mexican boxer was a significant risk for Cataraja, especially as the No. 1 contender.

“That fight against Torres was a big risk,” Ligas told CDN Digital. “Since he lost, he also lost his spot in the rankings. I believe this is more of a management issue than the organization’s fault.”

Ligas pointed out that Cataraja’s management, ZIP Sanman, was fully aware of WBO’s policies and should have protected his position as the mandatory challenger.

“They should have waited. It was a waste. It was a management mistake—’sayang’ indeed,” Ligas added.

