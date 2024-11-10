Bohol: Pizarras vows to bring Wi-Fi to 1st District barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Reliable internet connection and cellphone signal are a must for many.

But, many of the barangays in Bohol’s first district continue to lack mobile phone signals and WI-FI access, according to Atty. Jordan Pizarras.

Pizarras hopes to “close the gap for communities that remain disconnected in an increasingly digital world” should he win his bid for the province’s first district.

He said that having a reliable connection is not only essential for the Bol-anons communication needs. It is also necessary for their education and business transactions.

“It’s truly disheartening that in some areas of Bohol, you pass through long and wide areas with no cellphone or internet signal at all, leaving people isolated and unable to access important resources,” said Pizarras. “If elected, I will prioritize the installation of cell sites and ensure Wi-Fi availability in all barangays in the 1st District.”

Pizarras said that his connections with two of the country’s major telecom providers is a boost to his plan to address the connectivity issues in their district.

“I have relationships with key individuals in the top management of both companies,” he said, highlighting that these connections could expedite infrastructure improvements for the barangays in need.

To hasten the process of improving connectivity in their district, Pizarras is urging the ‘signal-deprived’ residents to reach out to him and provide him with data on their exact location like the names of their barangays and municipalities.

He will also be using the same data for his plan to create a digital market for farmers and cooperatives in their district.

“Let me know where there’s no signal, and I’ll make sure that these areas are prioritized,” he said as he also encouraged residents to work with him in creating a more connected and digitally inclusive Bohol.

