Mindoro scores 3rd rd. TKO in Florida, stretches K.O record to 13-0

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Weljon “Trigger Man” Mindoro delivered another explosive performance in his second stint in the United States.

Mindoro earned a third-round technical knockout (TKO) over Brazilian Lucas de Abreu on Saturday, November 9 (November 10, Manila time) in Kissimmee, Florida.

The 24-year-old Filipino rising star, now based in the United States, maintained his perfect record with a decisive knockout, just 22 seconds before the end of the third round.

Mindoro’s power and precision were on full display early in the fight, flooring de Abreu twice in the second round.

A powerful right hand dropped de Abreu to his knees, forcing him to take a moment to recover. Yet, with seconds left in the round, Mindoro struck again, landing a clean right hook that sent his opponent back to the canvas. Saved by the bell, de Abreu had little time to regain his composure.

3RD ROUND TKO

Entering the third round, Mindoro showed no intention of letting up, unleashing a series of relentless combinations to the head and body. He closed out the fight with a devastating right overhand, sending de Abreu crashing to the canvas and prompting the referee to step in and halt the bout immediately.

The victory improved Mindoro’s record to 13-0, all wins by knockout, positioning him as one of the most promising prospects in the middleweight division alongside fellow Filipino standout and Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial.

His unblemished streak is a testament to his rising reputation as a knockout artist and his potential to make waves in the global boxing scene.

De Abreu, who stepped in as a last-minute replacement for Mindoro’s original opponent, Puerto Rican Marcos Osorio-Betancourt, now holds a record of 14 wins with 11 knockouts and six losses. The loss adds to de Abreu’s recent struggles, marking his fifth consecutive defeat since 2022.

