Nika may cause storm surge in 13 Luzon provinces – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Nika (international name: Toraji) might cause a storm surge within the next 48 hours in the low-lying coastal areas of 13 Luzon provinces, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned on Sunday.

In an afternoon bulletin, the state weather bureau reported that the following areas in Cagayan and Ilocos Norte may experience a storm surge height of 2.1 to 3 meters (m), which could cause moderate to significant damage to communities:

Cagayan

Abulug

Aparri

Baggao

Ballesteros

Buguey

Calayan

Claveria

Gattaran

Gonzaga

Lal-lo

Pamplona

Peñablanca

Sanchez-Mira

Santa Praxedes

Santa Teresita

Ilocos Norte

Bangui

Burgos

Pagudpud

Meanwhile, a storm surge height of 1 to 2 m may affect the following areas within the next 48 hours, bringing minimal to moderate damage to communities:

Aurora

Baler (Capital)

Casiguran

Dilasag

Dilasag Dinalungan

Dingalan

Dipaculao

San Luis

Camarines Norte

Capalonga

Daet (capital)

Jose Panganiban

Paracale

Talisay

Vinzons

Camarines Sur

Caramoan

Garchitorena

Lagonoy

Siruma

Tinambac

Catanduanes

Bagamanoc

Baras

Caramoran

Gigmoto

Pandan

Panganiban (Payo)

San Andres (Calolbon)

Viga

Ilocos Norte

Bacarra

Badoc

Currimao

Laoag City (Capital)

Paoay

Pasuquin

Ilocos Sur

Cabugao

Caoayan

City of Candon

City of Vigan (Capital)

Magsingal

Narvacan

San Esteban

San Juan (Lapog)

San Vicente

Santa

Santa Catalina

Santa Cruz

Santa Lucia

Santa Maria

Santiago

Santo Domingo

Sinait

Tagudin

Isabela

Dinapigue

Divilacan

Maconacon

Palanan

La Union

Agoo

Aringay

Bacnotan

Balaoan

Bangar

Bauang

Caba

City of San Fernando (Capital)

Luna

Rosario

San Juan

Santo Tomas

Pangasinan

Agno

Anda

Bani

Binmaley

Bolinao

City of Alaminos

Dagupan City

Dasol

Infanta

Labrador

Lingayen (Capital)

San Fabian

Sual

Quezon

Burdeos

General

Nakar

Infanta

Jomalig

Panukulan

Pantnanungan

Polillo

Real

Zambales

Candelaria

Santa Cruz

Pagasa advised the public to cancel all marine activities following the issuance of storm surge warnings.

Nika was last spotted some 425 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) and a gustiness of up to 135 kph.

