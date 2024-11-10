Nika may cause storm surge in 13 Luzon provinces – Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Nika (international name: Toraji) might cause a storm surge within the next 48 hours in the low-lying coastal areas of 13 Luzon provinces, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned on Sunday.
In an afternoon bulletin, the state weather bureau reported that the following areas in Cagayan and Ilocos Norte may experience a storm surge height of 2.1 to 3 meters (m), which could cause moderate to significant damage to communities:
Cagayan
- Abulug
- Aparri
- Baggao
- Ballesteros
- Buguey
- Calayan
- Claveria
- Gattaran
- Gonzaga
- Lal-lo
- Pamplona
- Peñablanca
- Sanchez-Mira
- Santa Praxedes
- Santa Teresita
Ilocos Norte
- Bangui
- Burgos
- Pagudpud
ALSO READ:
Nika sustains strength, signal no. 2 up in parts of Luzon
‘Nika’ intensifies into severe tropical storm; new LPA spotted
Nika may become a severe storm by Monday; hit Isabela or Aurora
Meanwhile, a storm surge height of 1 to 2 m may affect the following areas within the next 48 hours, bringing minimal to moderate damage to communities:
Aurora
- Baler (Capital)
- Casiguran
Dilasag
- Dinalungan
- Dingalan
- Dipaculao
- San Luis
Camarines Norte
- Capalonga
- Daet (capital)
- Jose Panganiban
- Paracale
- Talisay
- Vinzons
Camarines Sur
- Caramoan
- Garchitorena
- Lagonoy
- Siruma
- Tinambac
Catanduanes
- Bagamanoc
- Baras
- Caramoran
- Gigmoto
- Pandan
- Panganiban (Payo)
- San Andres (Calolbon)
- Viga
Ilocos Norte
- Bacarra
- Badoc
- Currimao
- Laoag City (Capital)
- Paoay
- Pasuquin
Ilocos Sur
- Cabugao
- Caoayan
- City of Candon
- City of Vigan (Capital)
- Magsingal
- Narvacan
- San Esteban
- San Juan (Lapog)
- San Vicente
- Santa
- Santa Catalina
- Santa Cruz
- Santa Lucia
- Santa Maria
- Santiago
- Santo Domingo
- Sinait
- Tagudin
Isabela
- Dinapigue
- Divilacan
- Maconacon
- Palanan
La Union
- Agoo
- Aringay
- Bacnotan
- Balaoan
- Bangar
- Bauang
- Caba
- City of San Fernando (Capital)
- Luna
- Rosario
- San Juan
- Santo Tomas
Pangasinan
- Agno
- Anda
- Bani
- Binmaley
- Bolinao
- City of Alaminos
- Dagupan City
- Dasol
- Infanta
- Labrador
- Lingayen (Capital)
- San Fabian
- Sual
Quezon
- Burdeos
- General
- Nakar
- Infanta
- Jomalig
- Panukulan
- Pantnanungan
- Polillo
- Real
Zambales
- Candelaria
- Santa Cruz
Pagasa advised the public to cancel all marine activities following the issuance of storm surge warnings.
Nika was last spotted some 425 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) and a gustiness of up to 135 kph.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.