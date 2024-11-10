cdn mobile

Nika may cause storm surge in 13 Luzon provinces – Pagasa

By: Jown Manalo - Inquirer.net | November 10,2024 - 06:20 PM

Tropical Storm Nika. | Image from Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Nika (international name: Toraji) might cause a storm surge within the next 48 hours in the low-lying coastal areas of 13 Luzon provinces, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned on Sunday.

In an afternoon bulletin, the state weather bureau reported that the following areas in Cagayan and Ilocos Norte may experience a storm surge height of 2.1 to 3 meters (m), which could cause moderate to significant damage to communities:

Cagayan

  • Abulug
  • Aparri
  • Baggao
  • Ballesteros
  • Buguey
  • Calayan
  • Claveria
  • Gattaran
  • Gonzaga
  • Lal-lo
  • Pamplona
  • Peñablanca
  • Sanchez-Mira
  • Santa Praxedes
  • Santa Teresita

Ilocos Norte

  • Bangui
  • Burgos
  • Pagudpud

Meanwhile, a storm surge height of 1 to 2 m may affect the following areas within the next 48 hours, bringing minimal to moderate damage to communities:

Aurora

  • Baler (Capital)
  • Casiguran
    Dilasag
  • Dinalungan
  • Dingalan
  • Dipaculao
  • San Luis

Camarines Norte

  • Capalonga
  • Daet (capital)
  • Jose Panganiban
  • Paracale
  • Talisay
  • Vinzons

Camarines Sur

  • Caramoan
  • Garchitorena
  • Lagonoy
  • Siruma
  • Tinambac

Catanduanes

  • Bagamanoc
  • Baras
  • Caramoran
  • Gigmoto
  • Pandan
  • Panganiban (Payo)
  • San Andres (Calolbon)
  • Viga

Ilocos Norte

  • Bacarra
  • Badoc
  • Currimao
  • Laoag City (Capital)
  • Paoay
  • Pasuquin

Ilocos Sur

  • Cabugao
  • Caoayan
  • City of Candon
  • City of Vigan (Capital)
  • Magsingal
  • Narvacan
  • San Esteban
  • San Juan (Lapog)
  • San Vicente
  • Santa
  • Santa Catalina
  • Santa Cruz
  • Santa Lucia
  • Santa Maria
  • Santiago
  • Santo Domingo
  • Sinait
  • Tagudin

Isabela

  • Dinapigue
  • Divilacan
  • Maconacon
  • Palanan

La Union

  • Agoo
  • Aringay
  • Bacnotan
  • Balaoan
  • Bangar
  • Bauang
  • Caba
  • City of San Fernando (Capital)
  • Luna
  • Rosario
  • San Juan
  • Santo Tomas

Pangasinan

  • Agno
  • Anda
  • Bani
  • Binmaley
  • Bolinao
  • City of Alaminos
  • Dagupan City
  • Dasol
  • Infanta
  • Labrador
  • Lingayen (Capital)
  • San Fabian
  • Sual

Quezon

  • Burdeos
  • General
  • Nakar
  • Infanta
  • Jomalig
  • Panukulan
  • Pantnanungan
  • Polillo
  • Real

Zambales

  • Candelaria
  • Santa Cruz

Pagasa advised the public to cancel all marine activities following the issuance of storm surge warnings.

Nika was last spotted some 425 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) and a gustiness of up to 135 kph.

