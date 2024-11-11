Cebu City Mayor Garcia: Business as usual at City Hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines—It’s business as usual at the Cebu City Hall, according to Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Garcia, in an interview with reporters on Monday, November 11, 2024, said this in response to what transpired last Friday, when suspended City Administrator Collin Rosell was arrested after his unauthorized entry into the Cebu City Hall premises.

Garcia said that he ordered the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to ensure that the operations at the City Hall will not be hampered because of the incident.

“Public service has to be delivered to the people,” Garcia said.

Garcia added that he also instructed the City Administrator, the Human Resource Development Office (HRDO), and the City Legal Office to investigate if there were City Hall employees who violated laws or involved in the fiasco last Friday.

Garcia said that if the investigation shows that there were employees who violated the laws, they will be charged accordingly.

Prior to the arrest of Rosell on Friday, there were supporters of dismissed Mayor Michael Rama who gathered at Senior Citizens Park across the Cebu City Executive Building of the City Hall to rally for his return following a preventive suspension and subsequent dismissal due to a nepotism case.

The crowd also voiced their opposition to the assumption of Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, labeling him a “fake mayor” and accusing him of masterminding Rama’s dismissal. with a report from Pia Piquero

