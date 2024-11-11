Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. hits winning jumper against Dallas

DENVER— Michael Porter Jr. hit a mid-range jumper with seven seconds left and the Denver Nuggets won their fifth straight, 122-120 over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

Nikola Jokic had 37 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists for his fourth straight triple-double and his NBA-best sixth this season. Jamal Murray had 18 points and Porter finished with 17.

Kyrie Irving had a season-high 43 points for Dallas. Luka Doncic added 24 points and Daniel Gafford had 16.

Trailing by three going into the final period, Dallas got three 3-pointers in a row from Irving to take a 105-102 lead with 8:46 left to play. The teams kept trading shots to keep it close the rest of the way. Irving’s bank shot gave Dallas a 120-118 lead with 1:39 left but Jokic then had a tying tip-in and ahead of Porter’s winning shot. Irving missed a 3-point try at the buzzer.

Down by 10 midway through the first quarter, Dallas outscored Denver by nine points in the second period and led 63-60 at halftime.

Curry leads Warriors’ win over Thunder

Stephen Curry scored 36 points, and the Golden State Warriors held off a late rally to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 127-116.

It was a double whammy for the Thunder as forward Chet Holmgren didn’t return after suffering a right hip injury in the first quarter. The injury put a damper on a matchup between two of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 20 points, De’Anthony Melton had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Andrew Wiggins added 18 points for the Warriors.

Kings rally to win in OT, 127-118, against Suns

DeMar DeRozan scored the Kings’ first eight points in overtime and Sacramento snapped the Phoenix Suns’ winning streak at seven with a 127-118.

The Suns played without Kevin Durant, who was injured Friday and will miss at least two weeks.

DeRozan finished with 34 points.

The Suns led through the fourth quarter until Keegan Murray tipped in his own missed shot with 3.9 seconds to play to give Sacramento a one-point lead. But Murray committed a foul on the Suns’ inbounds play, and Devin Booker made a free throw to tie the game at 111. Booker missed a shot from the corner that would have won it.

