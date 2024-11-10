Baby Webmasters manhandle Benedicto College for win no. 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters bounced back in a commanding fashion, demolishing the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs, 81-54, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 on Sunday, November 10.

This lopsided win marks the Baby Webmasters’ return to winning form after suffering a narrow 48-49 loss to the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs on October 31, which was their second defeat in nine games. With the win, UC improved to 7-2 on the season, keeping their Final Four aspirations firmly in play.

In contrast, the Baby Cheetahs struggled throughout the game, remaining at the bottom of the team standings with a 1-9 record in their debut CESAFI season.

The 27-point margin highlighted the disparity in performance between the two teams during their game on Sunday at the Cebu Coliseum.

Dominant UC

UC was dominant in all the facets of the game.

They capitalized on turnovers, outscoring BC 21-4 in points off turnovers. The Baby Webmasters also controlled the paint with a 56-22 advantage and held a commanding 16-2 lead in second-chance points. Their transition game was equally effective, leading 21-11 in fast break points.

Furthermore, the UC bench outscored Benedicto College 45-16.

Leading the charge for the Baby Webmasters was team captain Jake Lordwin Yong, who finished with a game-high 15 points, four rebounds, four steals, and one assist on an efficient 7-of-13 shooting.

This marked his second consecutive game as UC’s top scorer, having also led the team with 14 points in their loss to the Jaguar Cubs.

Carlo Salgarino and Keith David Buot added nine points apiece to help secure their blowout victory in the CESAFI.

For Benedicto College, Mark June Anino recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while John Joseph Salvador chipped in nine points.

