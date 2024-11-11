Cebu City police identify suspects in killing of motorcycle rider

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Abellana police have already identified the people responsible for the killing a 21-year-old man in front of a fast food chain along General Maxilom Ave., in Brgy. Cogon Ramos in Cebu City at dawn on Sunday, November 10.

Police Captain Mark Eric Papong, the chief of Abellana Police Station, said that they also have the plate number of the light green mini van, KBC 8248, that the suspects used as their getaway vehicle.

Based on CCTV recordings that they secured, four men and a woman, who were on the mini van, chased after the victim, who was on a motorcycle.

When they arrived at the intersection, the motorcycle rider had to stop because of the red light. The gunman disembarked from the mini van and shot the victim.

Heated argument

Earlier, the victim’s companion told the police that they were drinking liquor in a bar in Mango Avenue prior to the shooting incident.

He said that the victim had a heated argument with another customer.

Papong said that based on their investigation they learned that the passengers of the minivan were the same people that the victim had an argument with.

He added that the suspects are all from Cebu City.

Papong said that as part of their ongoing investigation, they coordinated with the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) and were already able to identify the owner of the mini van.

“Mao nani atong gi-conducan og hot pursuit operation. As we have seen sa CCTV footages, sila man gyud ang nisunod. Makita nato silay ni onboard atong green nga mini van from [sa] Mango [Avenue] nga bar tapos ilang gisundan gyud sa may karsada mismo unya paghunong sa traffic light mao na to nanaog natong gunman,” Papong said.

As of this writing, Papong said that are preparing the documents that they need for the filing of murder complaint against the suspects.

