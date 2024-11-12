Franklin Ferdie Yee rules Dumaguete Triathlon 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano rising triathlon star Franklin Ferdie Yee made a statement on Sunday, November 10, by claiming the men’s overall title at the Dumaguete Triathlon 2024, held in the scenic city of Dumaguete, Negros Oriental.

Yee finished the race in an impressive 2 hours, 7 minutes, and 21 seconds, conquering the standard triathlon distance that included a 1.5-kilometer swim, a 40-kilometer bike, and a 10-kilometer run.

The event drew some of the Philippines’ most seasoned athletes, but Yee outraced them, showcasing his huge potential in the sport despite being a relatively newbie.

READ: Yee reflects on accident after impressive IRONMAN 70.3 Davao race

Yee, a varsity track and field athlete of the University of San Carlos (USC) clocked 30:55 for the swim, followed by 58:14 on the bike, and wrapped up the race with a 36:11 run.

This victory is a statement for Yee who has a growing reputation as a young formidable competitor in the triathlon community.

READ: Yee shines, makes triumphant comeback in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

Just last August, he made headlines by placing third overall at the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao, where he outpaced several elite and experienced triathletes despite recovering from injuries he sustained from a vehicular accident.

Earlier this year, he also took top honors in the Cebu Duathlon, establishing himself as a rising star in local multisport events.

READ: Franklin ‘Ferdie’ Yee, Cebu’s newest multisports hotshot

Dumaguete Triathlon’s second overall place went to Sebastian Julian Teves, who completed the course in 2:14:22, followed by Edgie Arances in third with a time of 2:15:19.

As the overall champion, Yee took home a P10,000 cash prize, along with an additional P4,000 as the top age-grouper in the 18-24 category.

In the distaff side, Leyann Ramo emerged as champion after clocking in 2:28:07. Ramo became known for dominating the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao earlier this year.

Veteran triathlete Ines Santiago, the 2022 IRONMAN Philippines full-distance champion, took second place with a time of 2:33:52, while Lyllian Banzon secured third place in 2:42:32.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP