IM Kim Steven Yap claims Boy Pestaño Memorial Chess Cup title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, a key player of the formidable Toledo Xignex Trojans, emerged victorious in the “5th Boy Cheesmoso Pestaño Memorial Chess Cup-34th Cebu Executives & Professionals Chess Association (CEPCA) Anniversary” held at Robinsons Galleria Cebu over the weekend.

IM Yap, who finished second overall in the recent PCAP SGM Wesley So Cup, outperformed a field of 200 competitors, scoring 8.5 points to clinch the title.

Close on Yap’s heels was fellow International Master Joel Pimentel Jr., who finished with 8.0 points and secured second place. Arena Grand Master (AGM) Venancio Loyola Jr. also scored 8.0 points, finishing third based on accumulated tie-break points.

Rounding out the top five were Ariel Joseph Abellana with 7.5 points in fourth place, and National Master (NM) Rommel Ganzon with 7.0 points, claiming the fifth spot.

For his championship, IM Yap took home a cash prize of P15,000, while IM Pimentel Jr. received P10,000 and AGM Loyola Jr. P7,000.

CEPCA also awarded cash prizes to players from fourth through twenty-fifth place, honoring both the legacy of the late Boy Pestaño, one of CEPCA’s founding members, and the association’s anniversary.

In addition to his third-place finish, AGM Loyola Jr. secured the Group A title, while Ruel Hortelano triumphed in Group B. Special awards were also presented to Shane Kimberly Cabagnot (best female), Allerito Somosot Sr. (best senior 60-above), Marquis Angelo Mallorca (best under-14), and Theon Cade Miranda (best 8-under).

