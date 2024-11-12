20 minors rescued in Talisay City’s crackdown on street carolers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu— Around 20 minors were rescued by the Talisay City Social Welfare and Development Office, Gender and Development (GAD) Focal, and the Philippine National Police (PNP) during an operation targeting street carolers, especially those boarding public utility vehicles (PUVs).

The rescue operation will be conducted three times a week in various areas of Talisay City.

These rescued minors were found caroling inside PUVs.

The city will monitor these children by conducting a profile assessment that includes their parents.

Eight of the 20 rescued minors were from the Badjao community.

Dr. Arden Monisit, division superintendent of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Talisay City, mentioned that they also reminded their students not to carol in the streets due to associated risks and hazards.

Talisay City Social Welfare Officer Coleen Enajada also urged the public to report any minors seen caroling in the streets so that they can be promptly rescued.

In Cebu City, all street carolers are required to secure permits before caroling or face penalties.

The Anti-Mendicancy Board (AMB) has also warned the public that those who ask for alms or give alms will face penalties under the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance, also known as City Ordinance 1361.

