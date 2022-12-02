Public school teachers, non teaching personnel of Mandaue to get P10,000 bonus – city dad

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — All public school teachers and non-teaching personnel of the Department of Education in Mandaue City (DepEd-Mandaue City) will receive a P10,000 financial assistance from the city government before Christmas.

City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, chairman of the Committee on Education, said that they decided with the local school board that the bonus would be given by batches, senior citizens and Person With Disability (PWD) personnel will get their bonus first.

Sanchez also guaranteed that all personnel would receive the assistance before Christmas.

Sanchez said that they had already informed the DepEd-Mandaue Division that they would be the one to distribute the assistance.

The DepEd-Mandaue Division had over 2,000 teaching and non-teaching personnel, he said.

Sanchez said that the bonus for DepEd personnel was already passed as an ordinance years ago and that the fund was already included in the city’s yearly budget.

“Pahalipay na lang sad ni nila. It is not easy being a teacher, ikaduha’ng ginikanan sa mga bata sulod sa eskwelahan, so we also have to give credit sa atoang mga teachers sa dakbayan sa Mandaue,” said Sanchez.

(This is also a gift to them. It is not easy being a teacher, the second parent of the kids inside the school, so we also have to give our teachers of Mandaue City credit.)

Earlier, Mayor Jonas Cortes said that all city hall employees would also receive a Christmas bonus.

Regular employees will receive a bonus equivalent to one month’s salary while job order employees will get a P4,000 incentive.

This is on top of the 13th-month pay mandated by law.

/dbs