Weljon Mindoro earns Dubai fight in December 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Weljon “Trigger Man” Mindoro, a hard-hitting Filipino middleweight, earned another high-stakes fight a few days after his impressive performance in Kissimmee, Florida, United States.

Mindoro will face Australian veteran Joel “Cama KO” Camilleri in a major fight card to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates UAE) on December 6, 2024.

This was announced by Mindoro’s promoters from Viva Promotions a day after he scored a third round knockout win over Brazilian Lucas de Abreu in the United States.

Mindoro, one of the very few Filipino middleweight prospects, continues to impress in the United States after clinching his second win there.

The 24-year-old Mindoro of Zamboanga del Sur has an impressive 13-0 (win-loss) record with a staggering 13 knockout victories and one draw, making him a highly in-demand prospect in the heavier weight division.

Joel “Cama KO” Camilleri

However, he will face an acid test by taking on Camilleri, who is a veteran of 38 fights.

Camilleri has 29 victories with 14 knockouts, eight losses, and a draw.

He is the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) Pan Pacific middleweight champion and is currently on a seven-fight winning streak since 2022.

His most recent win earned him the IBF regional title after beating fellow Australian Wes Capper in Flemington, Australia last August.

