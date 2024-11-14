Jeo Santisima returns to Japan for December fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Jeo “Santino” Santisima is gearing up for his fifth fight in Japan, where he will face Hiro Ichimichi on December 15 in Osaka.

The 28-year-old boxer from Aroroy, Masbate, is looking to break a challenging streak in Japan, where he has faced some of the country’s toughest competition.

Cebu-based Santisima, the most seasoned fighter in ZIP Sanman Boxing’s roster, has struggled in his previous four bouts in Japan, securing just one victory.

His sole win came in 2022, when he scored a fifth-round technical knockout over Hiroshige Osawa.

However, the Filipino’s efforts have been overshadowed by a three-fight losing streak, including a defeat in a fight for the OPBF title.

Despite these setbacks, Santisima, a former world title challenger, has shown resilience. He bounced back earlier this year with a unanimous decision victory over fellow Filipino Pablito Canada in January, followed by an impressive win over Thailand’s Arnon Yupang in June. The victory over Yupang earned him the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Continental super featherweight title.

With a career record of 24 wins, including 20 knockouts, and 7 losses, Santisima enters this fight with a wealth of experience that surpasses that of his upcoming opponent. Hiro Ichimichi, 39, has a record of 8 wins, including 6 knockouts, 2 losses, and 1 draw. While Ichimichi may be younger than Santisima, his record does not match the Filipino’s established track record in international bouts.

Ichimichi enters the ring after a unanimous decision loss to his countryman Yudai Murakami in July.

Their eight-round, non-title fight will be part of an exciting card promoted by Muto Productions, also featuring an IBF world title bout between Japan’s Ryosuke Nishida and Thailand’s Anuchai Donsua.

For Santisima, this fight represents an opportunity to end his losing streak in Japan and prove that his previous setbacks were merely stepping stones to greater success.

