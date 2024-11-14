Saludar feels more ready than ever for Dubai title clash

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Filipino veteran Froilan “Sniper” Saludar steps into the ring with renewed vigor, aiming to claim the World Boxing Association (WBA) International Bantamweight title in a showdown against undefeated Venezuelan prospect Williams Flores on November 15 at the Agenda Arena in Dubai, UAE.

At the pre-fight press conference, Saludar, a seasoned veteran with experience fighting on international soil, spoke with confidence.

Representing Sanman Boxing Gym, he shared that he feels better prepared this time, attributing his renewed energy and focus to rigorous training and experience.

“I wasn’t as strong in the past,” Saludar said. “But now, I’m well-trained and ready. I’m excited and determined to win. I’ll give my all in this fight—even with some nerves, I know I can do it.”

The 35-year-old veteran has had a long and dynamic career, bringing an impressive record of 35 wins, including 25 knockouts, along with eight losses and a draw.

This fight marks Saludar’s third bout in 2024, following a turbulent year that began with a tough eighth-round knockout loss to Japanese fighter Keita Kurihara in Cebu.

However, Saludar rebounded strongly with a decisive second-round knockout victory over Reymark Taday in a tune-up match in Polomolok, South Cotabato, proving that he still has plenty of fight left in him.

For Flores, a rising star with a spotless 18-0 record and 13 knockouts, the fight is a significant step up in competition.

The 25-year-old Venezuelan will be competing outside his homeland for the first time, an acid test of his skills against Saludar’s extensive experience.

Speaking confidently at the press event, Flores expressed pride in representing Venezuela and asserted his readiness for the challenge.

“I’m well-trained, I’m happy to be here. I would like to thank the promoter. I’m excited to fight, very proud to represent my country. I feel like a champion, and I’m going to win,” said Flores at the press conference.

“I came here to win. I’m here as a warrior—I’m not playing games.”

