Santisima dethrones WBC Asian Continental champ in homecoming fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Masbate’s fighting pride Jeo “Santino” Santisima impressed his hometown folks after seizing the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Continental super featherweight title from Thai champion Arnon Yupang via a fourth-round knockout in the main event of “Bakbakan sa Masbate 2” on Saturday night, June 22, at the picturesque Masbate Lagoon in Cataingan town.

Santisima, a former world title challenger who fights under ZIP-Sanman Boxing Gym, stopped Yupang at the 2:01 mark of the fourth round of the”Bakbakan sa Masbate 2,” presented by ATK Promotions of Governor Antonio Kho, to win the title.

The last time Santisima held a regional title was way back in 2018 when he was still fighting under ALA Boxing Gym’s banner. He had the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super bantamweight title.

The victory improved Santisima’s record to 24 wins with 20 knockouts and seven defeats, while Yupang absorbed his fifth loss in 19 fights with five knockouts.

“Bakbakan sa Masbate 2”

With the whole crowd behind him, Santisima was aggressive from the get-go, pummelling Yupang with power punches to the head and body.

However, the Thai champion stood still and landed hard shots at the hometown bet.

Still, Santisima’s punches took their toll in the ensuing rounds, especially when he started targeting Yupang’s body sending the latter down on both knees after absorbing a body shot.

Yupang wasn’t able to recover from the body shot and the knockdown prompting the referee, Jerrold Tomeldan, to stop the bout in the fourth round.

“First of all, I’m very thankful for the support of my fellow Masbateños especially to our beloved Governor Tata Tony,” said Santisima.

“I just focused on my goal to score a knockout and I’m very happy that I was able to accomplish it. As for my next fight, it all depends on my promoter. But if a big opportunity comes my way like a world title shot, I will take it because it’s every boxer’s dream.”

Third-round knockout

His younger brother, Alex Santisima Jr., (9-1, 3KOs) also became a champion Saturday night when he wrested the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super flyweight belt. He scored a third-round knockout against Justine “Philippine Tiger” Darap (11-6, 7KOs) of Calbayog City.

Meanwhile, former world title challenger Michael “Hot N’ Spicy” Dasmarinas (35-3-2, 25KOs) forced Jon Jon “Wolverine” Estrada (18-13-1, 14KOs) to throw in the towel at the end of the ninth round to seize the Philippine featherweight throne.

Santisima’s stablemate, Esneth “Hard Hitter” Domingo, (20-2, 12KOs) knocked out Enrique Magsalin of Iloilo in the second round to win the WBC Asian Silver flyweight title.

Lastly, Alvin Camique (9-2, 4KOs) defeated Ben “Sniper Ben Fairtex” Ligas (16-5, 10KOs) via a second-round knockout to win the WBF International super flyweight title.

