Authorities crack down on Negros Oriental drug den, seize shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities successfully shut down an alleged drug den in Barangay Poblacion, Sibulan, Negros Oriental, and arrested three suspects during an anti-illegal drug operation last Wednesday, November 13.

The arrested suspects, including the alleged drug den maintainer, are facing charges related to illegal drugs.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Negros Oriental Provincial Office conducted the buy-bust operation at around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, in coordination with personnel from the Regional Intelligence Unit 7 – Negros Oriental Provincial Intelligence Team.

READ: Regional drug target arrested in P170K Bohol buy-bust

Among those apprehended was the operation’s primary target, identified as 28-year-old Tristan Paul L. Patriarca, the alleged maintainer of the drug den. Patriarca, who is unemployed, reportedly disposes of 15-20 grams of illegal drugs every week.

Also arrested were two alleged visitors of the drug den: Ryan R. Fontejon, a 33-year-old construction worker, and Anselmo N. Abella, a 37-year-old carpenter.

Authorities seized seven packs of suspected shabu weighing approximately 8 grams, a mobile phone, and various drug paraphernalia during the operation. According to PDEA-7, the confiscated drugs had an estimated market value of P54,000.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson for PDEA-7, revealed that the drug sting was initiated based on reports from concerned citizens. Following a four-week case buildup, authorities raided the alleged drug den and apprehended the suspects.

As of this writing, the three men remain in police custody, awaiting the filing of formal charges for violations of illegal drug laws. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP