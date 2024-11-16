PRO-7 to deploy maximum force for Christmas season

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will maximize the deployment of its personnel across the region to deter possible criminal activities during the Christmas season.

PRO-7 spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare stated that the deployment will be at its maximum level for the holidays to ensure public safety.

“Gi-maximize nato ang atoang pagdeploy sa mga tawo. And of course to make sure that if there are activities initiated by local government units, other law enforcement agencies, or other agencies of government and other activities nga daghag tawo we should secure it. Naa gyud tay security coverage diri sa Central Visayas because as you all know, this is a tourist destination,” said Pelare.

Pelare added that preparations began as early as September, marking the start of the “Ber” months in the Philippines.

With the expected increase in visitors for December festivities, authorities anticipate a rise in crimes such as robbery and theft. To prevent these incidents, police visibility will be enhanced in public spaces and areas of convergence.

Pelare explained that their strategy focuses on deploying personnel in crime-prone areas during times when criminal activities are most likely. He emphasized that covering every area in Central Visayas is impractical, making strategic deployment crucial.

READ: Cebu City cops start security preparations for Christmas season

“So we are studying the deployment vis-à-vis the crime occurrence. We are doing that weekly. Our analysis is weekly para ang atoang pagdeploy sa mga tawo will be guided,” he added.

PRO-7 will also assign sufficient personnel to popular tourist destinations in the region, which are expected to draw a high number of visitors during the holidays.

In addition to the special holiday deployment, regular police operations against all types of criminality will continue aggressively throughout the season.

Pelare noted that these efforts aim to sustain the region’s declining crime rate, which has dropped by 11.32% in the past 10 months.

Earlier, PRO-7 announced that crime incidents in Central Visayas decreased by 11.32% from January to October 2024. Focus crimes for the year totaled 2,994, which is 382 fewer cases compared to the 3,376 recorded during the same period last year.

Pelare attributed the positive results to three key factors: intensified police presence, relentless anti-criminality campaigns, and strong community cooperation. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP