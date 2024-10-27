PH Red Cross rescues dogs affected by Kristine

MANILA, Philippines — Not only are people severely affected by calamities like storms, but even pets suffer greatly. Some are even tragically separated from the families that care for them during disasters.

In the aftermath of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami), the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) rescued three dogs stranded on the roof of a house submerged in floodwaters in Camarines Sur.

“The dogs were very hungry when they approached the rescuer while wagging their tails. They also showed fondness and tenderness as if they were thanking the rescuers,” the PRC wrote in Filipino in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Facebook user Rygene Aquino, in the comments section, identified himself as the dogs’ owner.

Rescue efforts

He explained that he had to leave the three dogs behind during previous rescue efforts because the rescue boat was already full.

“Thank you to the Red Cross. I am the owner of the dogs. I have six dogs, and during the height of the storm, I insisted on going home to bring them, but we were trapped as well. When we were rescued, we pleaded to take them all, but due to the weight of the boat, only three were allowed. It was heavy on our hearts to leave the other three behind with a sack of their dog food. Thank you, Red Cross, and see you soon, doggies!” he wrote in Filipino.

According to the latest report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Kristine has affected over five million individuals nationwide.

Severe Tropical Storm Kristine exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday evening.

As of posting, the state weather bureau is monitoring Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-rey), which is projected to remain far from the Philippine landmass.

