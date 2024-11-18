Mandaue City defends P16-million set aside for Christmas activities next year

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Officials of the Mandaue City Government defended its decision to earmark P16 million of the city’s funds for Christmas Activities for 2025.

The city government on Monday, Nov. 18 explained that the P16 million allocated for next year’s ‘Pasko sa Mandaue’ included year-end activities.

Mandaue City Budget Officer Atty. Giovanni Tianero also assured the public that they did not propose a higher budget for ‘Pasko sa Mandaue’ in 2025.

“It is the same (this year) and has been the same for the previous years, walay gi-increase nga ang P7M gihimo nga P16M next year,” said Tianero.

Under the 2024 budget, the allocation for ‘Pasko sa Mandaue’ amounting to P7 million was separate from the P9 million that was set aside for the city’s year-end activities.

“Actually, it was explained during the session (2025 budget approval), giisa ra siya sa Pasko sa Mandaue pero mao ra gihapon ang composition, giusa nalang para maka-adjust ta ba nga basig modaghan o mogamay ang empleyado unya atoang mabutang ang budget sa activities or so on and so forth,” Tianero added.

Earlier, Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz sought clarification on the P16 million proposed allocation for 2025 to ensure ‘transparency’ in government transactions.

Soon-Ruiz also sent an official letter to the Human Resources Managment Office to know the number of the employees and is waiting for the response.

Meanwhile, the city budget officer said that the unused budget will revert back to the general fund. He also said Christmas decorations have a separate budget.

Kristian Marc Cabahug, the executive director of the Mandaue Investment Promotions Tourism Action Center (MIPTAC), said that the budget will be spent on the same items like Christmas Party and the distribution of hams to City Hall employees.

The budget will also be spent on other activities, including the DepEd Nite, other contests, Mandaue Food Park, among others.

Cabahug also clarified that hams will not only be given to city hall employees but also to city-paid employees including clean and green personnel in the barangays.

“Regular, JO, contract of service tanan as long as city-paid makadawat sila og ham,” said Cabahug.

Personnel of DepEd-Mandaue and personnel paid by the city government, who are working in national government agencies, located in the city such as Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire and Protection, Coast Guard, and City Hall of Justice, among others will also receive hams.

Around 15, 000 personnel are expected to receive hams, said Cabahug, adding that the giving of hams and holding of Christmas activities has been the city’s yearly tradition.

The P16 million budget for next year’s Christmas events and activities is under the general fund.

It is included in the P4.5 billion budget for Mandaue for 2025 that was passed by the majority of the city council members last week.

‘Not politicizing’

On the other hand, Tianero also denied allegations that giving of hams and other Christmas activities are being politicized.

“They are entitled with their own opinion but the Pasko sa Mandaue. I don’t know unsoan paggamit sa budget para sa Pasko, sa election nga summer,” Tianero said.

He also said that the budget for the job order employees was almost the same as this year.

Earlier, Soon-Ruiz questioned the city government’s intention to provide hams to job order employees, adding that this may influence them to be used during the campaign period next year. / mme

