Candidates told not to use Fiesta Señor in campaigns, sorties

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Candidates of the upcoming Midterm Elections 2025 are told not to use the Fiesta Señor celebration, which draws thousands of devotees, for campaigning.

The friars at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu on Tuesday, Nov. 19, discouraged all politicians from leveraging the Fiesta Señor for political purposes.

“We still consider them as devotees. Just to reiterate, when they get inside the Basilica, dili lang unta nila sakyan nga naay mga political touch,” said Fr. Jules Van Almerez, Basilica’s media liaison.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Almerez also said that as much as possible, politicians must wear attire that fits to the religious occasion.

He encouraged the politicians to join the celebration as devotees and act as one.

Although Almerez did not mention whether or not they would allow anyone who would wear t-shirts with campaign contents on them, he hoped that politicians would dress appropriately to the occasion.

The opening salvo or the start of the nine-day novena will be on January 9, 2025. The feast day will be on January 19, 2025.

The theme for the 460th Fiesta Señor is: “Santo Niño: Hope of the Pilgrim Church.” /mme

