It’s ‘amihan’ season,  Pagasa says

MANILA, Philippines — Cooler weather is now expected across the country as Pagasa announced the onset of the northeast monsoon or “amihan” on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), a high-pressure area strengthening over Siberia has triggered a surge of northeasterly winds, signaling the onset of the amihan.

This weather pattern is expected to affect the northern portion of Luzon starting Monday, following the passage of tropical cyclone Pepito, Pagasa explained.

“Furthermore, successive surges of northeasterly winds are expected over the next two weeks, leading to an increase in atmospheric pressure and cooling of surface air temperature over the northern portion of Luzon,” Pagasa administrator Nathaniel Servando said in a statement on Tuesday.

He also highlighted that the northeasterly wind flow is expected to dominate most of the country, bringing cold and dry air.

“Episodes of wind and cold temperature surges, as well as increasing prevalence of rough sea conditions, especially over the seaboards of Luzon, are also expected in the coming months,” the state weather bureau added.

Pagasa declared the end of the southwest monsoon or “habagat” season in October.

