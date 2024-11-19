Mandaue: Truck driver spills cement on highway, flees, identified

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) has identified the driver of the mixer truck who escaped after he accidentally spilled the cement the truck was carrying along Highway Seno in A.S Fortuna St. last Saturday, Nov. 16.

Hyll Retuya, TEAM OIC department head, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, said that he was able to trace the driver and identify the company after obtaining the plate number through the CCTV footage. But he did not name the driver.

Retuya said that the incident created inconvenience to motorists that even some almost had an accident because of the dust and stones scattered on the streets.

Dangerous to motorists

“Delikado kaayo kay ang aggregates gani, mga ninggahi na nga semento, nahimong bato-bato kung nagmotor ka delikado nga matumba,” said Retuya.

(It was so dangerous because the aggregates of the hardened into a cement, it became little stones and that if you are driving a motorcycle and you pass in the area, there’s a big chance that you will crash.)

Retuya said that the incident caused heavy traffic for hours from noon to late afternoon at the intersection. TEAM personnel personally cleaned the street.

Retuya called the driver to his office and according to him, he was in a hurry, and he did not notice that the cement spilled.

The driver, who felt sorry, said that the cement spilled probably because there was a problem with the lock of the truck.

Issued citation tickets

But this, despite this, Retuya said that they had to issue citation tickets regarding environmental and reckless driving to make him accountable for the inconvenience.

Retuya is encouraging drivers to always follow traffic rules and if the same incident happened to be responsible.

“Motuman lang gyud sa lagda sa trapiko. In the future, moyield then mohunong gyud manubag sa salaod nga nahimo kay lisod man sad ingun ato. Gibiyaan lang niya unya kami ang giyawa-yawa sa publiko niy kami pay nanglimpyo. Sa Mandaue impossible gyud makaikyas kay daghan gyud ta’g way nga makuha sa ila,” said Retuya.

(We should just follow traffic rules. In the future, we should yield then we should also stop, and answer to the violations that were done because it would be very difficult if you do that that way. He left and we were left to be bashed by the public and we have to clean up the road ourselves. In Mandaue, it would be impossible to escape because we really can get many information about them.)

