MPBA: ARQ Builders storm to elite division finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The formidable ARQ Builders will make a trip into the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Commissioner’s Cup Season 3 with the hopes of defending their title.

This was after they routed Matias Food Haus, 87-70, in their lopsided semifinals showdown Sunday night, October 20, at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) Gymnasium.

Ian Ortega delivered another stellar game for ARQ Builders. As the team’s leading scorer, Ortega poured 20 points with four rebounds. His teammate, Jandele Flores, finished with a double-double effort of 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Aloysius Odias chipped in 10 markers, two boards, and two assists.

During the game, it was already obvious that ARQ Builders was determined to win by leading in double figures, 29-19 and went on to stretch their lead to 17, 69-52, their biggest to eliminate Matias Food Haus.

Earl Montilla scored 19 points for Matias Foodhaus. He added eight rebounds, one steal and one assist in their losing efforts.

ARQ will wait for the other teams vying in the MPBA semifinals. Currently, the top-seeded Artera Builders await the winners between Steadfast Builders and Purexfit in the play-in.

In the premier division, the Flago Prayboys cruised to the semifinals after easily beating Urestore, 124-81.

Archie Ladero fired 28 points, along with four rebounds and two assists to lead Flago Prayboys. Marlon Pepito had a double-double game of 19 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, while Anthony Ybañez also tallied 18 points, 10 boards, and six assists.

Royet Varga put up an impressive triple-double, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, while Sabellano chipped in 14 points to help catapult the Flago Prayboys to the semifinals.

Urestore’s Steven Cabanday scored a game-high 39 points, but it wasn’t enough to save his team from their utter defeat.

The Prayboys takes on the the twice-to-beat Metro Cars in their semifinals duel.

